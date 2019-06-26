Reno Aces place 3 on Pacific Coast League All-Star team

ROUND ROCK, Texas – With the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game approaching, the Pacific Coast League unveiled its roster Wednesday.

The 32nd annual contest, which pits the top talent from each of the two leagues at Minor League Baseball’s highest level, will be played on July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas. The roster is made up of 13 elected players who have received the most votes from ballots submitted by club’s field managers and general managers, members of the media and broadcasters, and online fan voting. The elected players are joined by 20 additional All-Stars selected by Pacific Coast League officials.

The Reno Aces will be represented by first baseman Kevin Cron, relief pitcher Jimmie Sherfy and outfielder Yasmany Tomas. Reno will have three players on the Pacific Coast League team for the third time in franchise history (2013 and 2017). Cron and Tomas will be making their first Triple-A All-Star game appearances and Sherfy will make his second in three seasons with Reno.

Tomas, 28, is hitting .294 with 20 home runs, 58 RBI and a .908 OPS. He is second on the Aces in both home runs and RBI. On May 20, when the Aces scored 25 runs against the Tacoma Rainiers, Tomas went 5-for-6, with four home runs and eight RBI, earning himself the Player of the Week honors. The Cuba native is in his fifth season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

Sherfy, 27, has appeared in 24 games this season with the Aces. His ERA sits at 2.59 and he has struck out 34 batters in 24.1 innings, good for a 12.6 K/9. Sherfy leads the Pacific Coast League with 11 saves in 12 opportunities, adding to his franchise-best 58 saves. A 10th round selection out of the University of Oregon, Sherfy is in his seventh season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

Cron, 26, is making his second All-Star team, and first since 2017 with Double-A Jackson. Cron has 23 home runs, 66 RBI and is hitting .343. His OPS, 1.261 and slugging percentage .815, both sit atop the PCL leader board. He also sits in the top three in home runs, RBI, and on-base percentage. Cron has four games of at least two home runs, including a three home run game against Fresno on April 25.

The PCL will look to claim its third consecutive All-Star victory after last season’s 12-7 triumph at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio.