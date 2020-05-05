Reno Ice holds virtual groundbreaking for new arena

Thursday afternoon served as the groundbreaking ceremony for Reno Ice, marking the first phase in the opening of the Jennifer M. O’Neal Community Ice Arena.

Well, the virtual groundbreaking in efforts to maintain social distancing guidelines.

The virtual groundbreaking ceremony was led by Joel Grace, the president of Reno Ice, and was joined by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, Ward 2 City Councilmember Naomi Duerr and Ward 2 Washoe County Commissioner Bob Lucey.

“This has been five years of hard work,” said Grace. “It’ll be the first in the country for this ice. … The entire package is what was used in the last Olympics.”

The ice arena itself is expected to be completed by the end of the year and sits in south Reno next to the South Valleys Library.

“This is huge for our community,” said Schieve. “This is going to bring so much joy to kids that need this type of recreation. We have not had ice in our community in decades.”

Reno Ice is still looking for donations to continue funding for the rink.

“We are still in fundraising mode. We have a very generous nonprofit loan that we still need to pay back,” said Grace. “Anything you can do, we greatly appreciate your support.”

According to Reno Ice’s website, the new venue is expected to provide year-round recreation in an “Olympic quality and NHL regulation ice skating facility.”

Phase I construction is expected to cost $9.5 million and will take up 3.83 acres of a 6-acre lease held by GRCISA, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

For information, visit the Reno Ice Facebook page or http://www.renoice.org.