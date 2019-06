The Carson Blue Jays summer baseball team couldn’t muster much offense in a 6-1 loss to the Reno Knights on Saturday at Ron McNutt Field.

Reno scored three runs in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead.

Garritt Benivedez, Casey Martenseon, Brian Guthrie, Justin Nussbaumer and Jose Fausto all had a hit for Carson.