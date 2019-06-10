Reno Knights sweep Carson Blue Jays

The Carson Blue Jays had a rough go of it on Saturday, dropping a doubleheader against the Reno Knights. Carson lost the opener 12-1 and the nightcap 10-1.

In the opener, Carson could only muster two hits as Garritt Benivedez and Kobe Morgan each had a hit for the Blue Jays.

In the nightcap, Reno scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-0 lead. Justin Nussbaumer went 2-for-3 to lead Carson.

The Blue Jays will host the Outlaws at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Ron McNutt Field.