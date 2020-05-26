Reno to get American Basketball Association team

The American Basketball Association has announced the Reno Rogues have been added to its record-setting expansion for the upcoming season that will begin in November, according to a news release.

“Reno is a great sports and entertainment city,” ABA CEO Joe Newman said in the release, “and we were very surprised when the G-League abandoned Reno and headed to California. It left a great opening and two excellent owners have jumped in to fill the void.”

The team will be owned and operated by Grind Athletics, LLC who also own and operate the Idaho Outlaws (www.idahooutlaws.com and IdahoOutlawsABA on Twitter) of the ABA.

For information, contact Andy Swenson at swensonbbco@aol.com, (208) 484-6860, or http://www.renorogues.com.