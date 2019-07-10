Results from Sixth-annual de Goyler Bull Bash
Staff Report
The following are results from the sixth-annual de Goyler Bull Bash recently at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
Bull riding
1. Alex Meyer
Ranch bronc
1. Anthony Steele
2. Zack Hasty
Team roping
1. T.J. Greiner and Cason Webb
2. Michelle Skinder and Donny Quintero
3. Danny Desmond and Kyle Moore
Barrel racing
1. Noel Hannon
2. Michelle Skinder
3. Christina Stevens
Mutton Bustin
1. Gregory Ward
Junior steer riding
1 (tied). Tator Nez and Lucus Jurich
Wild cow milking
1. Billy-Wade-Jay
2. Travis-Kyle-T.J.