Results from Sixth-annual de Goyler Bull Bash

Sports | July 10, 2019

Staff Report

The following are results from the sixth-annual de Goyler Bull Bash recently at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.

Bull riding

1. Alex Meyer

Ranch bronc

1. Anthony Steele

2. Zack Hasty

Team roping

1. T.J. Greiner and Cason Webb

2. Michelle Skinder and Donny Quintero

3. Danny Desmond and Kyle Moore

Barrel racing

1. Noel Hannon

2. Michelle Skinder

3. Christina Stevens

Mutton Bustin

1. Gregory Ward

Junior steer riding

1 (tied). Tator Nez and Lucus Jurich

Wild cow milking

1. Billy-Wade-Jay

2. Travis-Kyle-T.J.

