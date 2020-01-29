Richardson to play football at College of Idaho

Over the years, Brock Richardson has strived to be one of the top all-around athletes in Northern Nevada. From leading the Greenwave to a state football title in 2018 to being a member of the state championship basketball and 3A runner-up baseball teams in 2019, the Churchill County High School senior has had a deep love in representing his community.

Now, the Fallon native is taking the next step in his athletic career and education by committing to the College of Idaho in Caldwell, a short drive west of Boise. Not only will he play for the Coyotes (Yotes), but he will also have another opportunity to play alongside his older brother, Connor, who led the Greenwave to the 2015 state 3A football title.

“I was already familiar (with the college) since my brother was already there,” Richardson said after visiting the campus and committing to the college. “I really liked what I saw. I like all the coaches, and I met a lot of recruits who are going there.”

Richardson, the 2019 Most Valuable Player in the Northern 3A, led the Wave in rushing with 829 yards, receiving with 964 yards, kickoff returns with 275 yards and punt returns with 115 yards for a total of 2,185 all-purpose yards. He scored a team-high 148 points, which included 24 touchdowns and four 2-point conversions. On defense, Richardson recorded 70 tackles including 55 solo sticks.

Fallon football head coach Brooke Hill said it’s awesome for Richardson to play at the next level and for his family to see both sons play at the same college.

“It’s a great school, and some good opportunities to play right away,” Hill said. “He has an older brother, a good support system, the parents are happy with the school and it makes us feel good because Brock has meant a lot to the program.”

Hill said Richardson has been a very coachable athlete who had an outstanding year on the field. Richardson also maintains a grade point average higher than a 4.0. He said many players like Richardson don’t come along often, but he said Fallon has been lucky to have many athletes like the Greenwave senior who have been stellar members of the team and community.

“They’ve won a state title and made it to the state championship this year,” Hill said. “They’re a very talented group.”

Another plus stands out for Richardson. The College of Idaho has gained both regional and national recognition for the education it provides. Richardson also visited several other campuses such as Carroll College in Helena, Mont., and Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.

“They both interested me,” Richardson said. “My uncle went there (Carroll) and I’m familiar with some guys who played up there. During the summer I visited the college and contacted the colleges. Northern State’s a little far away. They contacted me a lot, and I was pretty interested. I knew they were building a new facility. I think, overall, the College of Idaho is the best fit for me.”

Another factor also swayed in Richardson’s favor. The trip from Fallon to Caldwell is less than six hours on the road, so his parents are able to make the drive to most home games.

Richardson said he may be playing a receiver in the slot or running the ball. He could also be a special teams returner, a position he savored in the Northern 3A as he gave opposing teams nightmares. He also envisions playing in some games with Connor.

“Hopefully, that would be cool to be in the game at the same time, both of us lined up,” he said. “That would be a sight to see.”

Playing on the same team with an older brother also seems to be a new Fallon tradition. In December, teammate Tommy McCormick will attend the University of Idaho and play football with his older brother, Sean. The Idaho triumvirate wouldn’t be complete without former teammate Ben Dooley suiting up at Boise State.

Coach Mike Moroski was hired in 2013 to resurrect the Yotes’ dormant program, and within six years he led the team to an 11-1 overall record and 10-0 in league during the 2019 season and a national ranking in the NAIA. The Yotes lost to Grand View (Iowa) in the NAIA football championship series, 14-6.

Northern Nevada fans, though, may remember Moraski as a former standout player for the University of California at Davis where he quarterbacked the Aggies and also played baseball. The Aggies played the University of Nevada often. He also played pro football for Atlanta, Houston and then San Francisco in his final year in 1986 before becoming an assistant coach at Cal Davis from 1987-2012.

Moraski, though, said he’s looking forward to Richardson playing for the Yotes.

“He’s different from his older brother, but he has the same competitive toughness and smarts,” Moraski said. “We have a number of brother combinations.”

Moraski said the Richardsons are tight as a family and supportive of the football program. He said the Richardson brothers represent themselves, family, Churchill County High School and the college to the highest levels. He said the C of I wants players to become an important part of the Caldwell community

“It’s great for us,” he pointed out. “The family is happy and like what we’re doing.”

Since he became head coach. Moraski has been recruiting in the Pacific Northwest but also has an eye on the talent in Northern Nevada and California. The former Aggies quarterback said C of I provides a quality education and about 45% of the students are involved with athletics.

Moraski said the Yotes will have to reload for the 2020 season, but he said the coaching staff continues to build a foundation for the future.