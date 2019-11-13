Robinson makes history for Oasis

RENO — History was made on Saturday before the race even began.

Competing in her final season at Oasis Academy, senior Savannah Robinson became the school’s first participant in an NIAA-sanctioned state event, running in Saturday’s Class 1A/2A state cross country meet at Rancho San Rafael Park.

The Bighorns, who completed a required two-year NIAA admittance probation, are in their first year of eligibility and the cross country team became the first to compete in the postseason after the volleyball team fell short. Robinson was the school’s only qualifier for state and finished Saturday’s 5K race in 24 minutes, 4 seconds to end her career with a 10th-place finish.

“It’s really exciting because the first two years that we had a cross country team we were on probation and we didn’t have a chance to go to regionals,” Robinson said. “This year, to be able to go to regionals was exciting and qualifying for state was icing on the thing. We have a lot more of a chance for the future. I’m just excited to see how Oasis does in the future.”

Second-year cross country coach Katie Mathews echoed her senior runner’s comments and is excited for the program’s future.

“It’s been super, super fun to see all the kids progress so much and it’s been fun to develop the program around them,” she added.

The Greenwave also had a qualifier for the state meet with Savanna Regli, who finished the race in 22:22 for 22nd in the Class 3A.