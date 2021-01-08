San Diego State downs Nevada Wolf Pack; 2nd game Saturday

Nevada’s Warren Washington dunks Thursday against San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell (11) and Trey Pulliam (4).

San Diego State University

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State scored the final seven points Thursday to down Nevada, 65-60, at Viejas Arena.

The teams are set to complete their two-game Mountain West Conference series Saturday at 6 p.m. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Matt Mitchell had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Aztecs on Thursday.

Nevada’s Grant Sherfield scored the final two of his game-high 22 points with a pair of free throws to put Nevada (8-4, 3-2 MW) ahead, 60-58, and cap a 9-0 run with 2:16 to play.

San Diego State (8-2, 2-1 MW) answered with Jordan Schakel’s 3-pointer to go back up, 61-60, and the Pack came up empty on its final three possessions. Sherfield would get a shot to tie, but his step-back 3-pointer hit iron and went out of bounds with four seconds left.

The teams were never separated by more than seven points.

Desmond Cambridge added 16 points for the Wolf Pack.

San Diego State shot 41% while Nevada shot 37%.