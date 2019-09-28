Second half stumble

After two comeback wins in the last 11 days, the Carson girls soccer team showed its confidence through the first half against Damonte Ranch Saturday.

However, the Mustangs were able to find separation in the second half on their way to a 3-1 win over the Senators.

Carson spent the first half with the wind at its back and plenty of chances on the Damonte net, but the Senators couldn’t break through.

Gracie Walt and Reese Mackenzie both had opportunities near the top of the box, but both attempts sailed wide of the net.

A few minutes later, Natalyn Wakeling followed with a break down the near sideline and a shot into the stomach of the Mustang keeper.

Carson head coach Kyle Walt thought the flow of the Senator team in the opening 40 minutes came as a result of quality midfield play and the recent string of successful results.

“Our midfield connection was wonderful,” said Carson head coach Kyle Walt. “We haven’t beat a Reno team in three years. We haven’t beat a Manogue team in three years so they’re working so hard.”

Mustangs counter in second half

Damonte Ranch started the second half by lofting a ball over the top of the Senator defense, earning a corner after Carson cleared the ball out of bounds.

Moments later, the Mustangs found the back of the net for the first time and jumped out in front 1-0 a few minutes into the second half.

Carson responded quickly as Micah Merriner put a shot on goal after a Senator corner kick.

Madison Rabideau took a Carson free kick a few minutes later, but the attempt went high.

Damonte Ranch quickly retaliated the Senator chances and scored two goals in a six-minute span.

The first came on a Mustang play down the near sideline, which was crossed into the box and touched into the back corner of the net.

Soon after, Damonte found itself on the end of a ball fed through the Senator defense and a Mustang breakaway made it 3-0.

“She’s a very good striker,” said Walt of Damonte forward No. 16, who had two goals and an assist. “She took care of business.”

The Senators continued to attack up the field and into the wind and finally broke through late in the second half when Kaylee Garcia finished off a cross in the middle.

“This is a game we are going to be battling for the second time around,” said Walt.

UP NEXT: Carson (3-8-1, 1-2) will try to continue to try and find Sierra League wins on Wednesday when the Senators host Wooster (0-7-1, 0-3).