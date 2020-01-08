Senator boys hoops wins third straight; Dayton boys topple Sparks

The Carson High boys basketball team snuck past Nevada Union on its home floor Thursday evening by a 44-42 final.

The win marks Carson’s third straight victory and leaves the Senators sitting at 6-7 on the season.

Parsa Hadjighasemi had 19 points and six rebounds for the Senators in the win while Nathan Smothers put up 15 points.

Joey Summers stuffed the stat sheet with six points, five assists and five rebounds. Alex Robinson posted four points and three rebounds for Carson in the win.

UP NEXT: Carson hosted Hug (3-10) Tuesday evening; the Senators host Reno (10-4) Friday night.

Dayton boys basketball bests Sparks

The Dust Devils put together a 23-4 run, spanning the length of the second quarter on their way to a 65-46 victory.

Lance Peterson and Avery Fowler led the way for Dayton in the scoring department with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Sunny Rojas and Broc Strong each had 10 points for the Dust Devils and Strong posted a team-high eight rebounds.

As a team, Dayton swiped 25 steals over the course of the game.

UP NEXT: Dayton (3-5, 2-2) traveled to Fernley (2-7) Tuesday and will host Fallon (6-6) Friday evening.

Sparks sneaks by Dayton girls

Alissa Peterson led the Dust Devil girls basketball team with six points in a 23-17 loss Friday evening to Sparks.

Faith Reid and Hannah Coltrin each had four points and nine rebounds for Dayton in the loss.

As a unit, the Dust Devils collected 20 steals.

UP NEXT: Dayton (0-7) traveled to Fernley (9-2) Tuesday before hosting Fallon (5-7) Friday.

Parsons, Conseur, Leyva take sixth for Dayton wrestling at Sparks Invite

Dayton High wrestling posted 28 team points over the weekend at the Sparks Invitational.

Jay Parsons had the best finish of the Dust Devils wrestlers, taking sixth at 113 pounds.

The Dayton freshman dropped his opening match, but responded with three straight wins – two via pin – in the consolation bracket before falling in the fifth place match.

At 170 pounds, Dayton Conseur also managed a sixth-place finish, picking up a win by pin before falling in the fifth place match.

Seledon Leyva picked up nine team points with his own sixth place finish in the heavyweight class.