Senator wrestlers pass Miner test on home mats

After dropping its dual against Bishop Manogue last year, Carson High wrestling knew the road to another Sierra League title went through the Miners.

Wednesday’s nights dual was held on the Senators’ home mats and Carson fell behind early before a few key pins changed the tide, leaving the blue and white with a 36-22 team dual win.

Bishop Manogue picked up six points due to an open Carson weight at 120 pounds and left the dual in the hands of two matches at 126 and 132 pounds.

Carson led 24-22 as Luis Mayoral stepped onto the mat at 126 pounds against Manogue’s Justin Rankin.

Mayoral quickly tilted the match in his favor with a quick takedown, picking up nearfall points in the first 40 seconds of the opening round.

The Senator junior grabbed two more nearfall points before pinning Rankin in 1:52.

“I think a lot of hand fighting and setting up my angles really helped me a lot,” said Mayoral.

His win sealed the dual for the Senators, but freshman Jon Hurt tacked on six more team points with a third period pin at 132 pounds.

Hurt dominated from the get-go, jumping out to a 7-0 lead after the first round and a 12-0 edge, following round two.

“He did a really good job with his pin,” said Mayoral. “I give a lot of props to Jon.”

Senator head coach Nick Redwine had similar praise for his freshman 132-pounder.

“He wrestles really tough. He looks really good. I’m looking forward to having him through the years,” said Redwine.

Carson fell behind in the dual’s early going after the Miners snagged a pin at the opening weight of 145 pounds and secured decision wins at 160 and 170 pounds.

At 170 pounds, Thomas Legott went down 6-0 in the second period before battling his way back to a 6-5 loss.

Legott picked up two reversal points in the final seconds, but ran out of time to tie the match.

At 182 pounds, Zacharie Gafford needed little time to assert his dominance on the mat, starting the second period with a double leg takedown and jumping out to a 6-0 lead.

Gafford went on to win by pin in 2:46, tying the dual at 12-12.

“Anytime you get a pin in a dual, it’s amazing,” said Redwine. “It wasn’t the difference in the dual, but it really helped out.”

David Remer (195) and Anthony Alvarado (220) each got six points due to unfilled weights by the Miners and a double forfeit at heavyweight and 106 pounds rotated the dual back to the lower weights.

Carter Tate won by major decision over Carson’s Ariel Vega at 113 pounds to make it 24-16 Carson before an open Senator weight gave the Miners six more points.

“I think it’s going to boost our confidence a ton,” said Mayoral. “We’re ready to face Damonte, Douglas and Wooster.”

UP NEXT: Carson will head over the hill to California for another weekend tournament Saturday.

