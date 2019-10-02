Senators dominate Wooster at home

Carson’s boys soccer team silenced Wooster in the second half Wednesday night as the Senators put together a 4-1 win behind three unanswered goals after halftime.

The Senators were deadlocked with the Colts at halftime, a position Wooster has become fairly used to this season with six ties in 10 games.

It took less than three minutes of play in the second half for Carson to find the back of the net when Jeter Mata deposited his third goal in the last two games in the 43rd minute.

Mata was on the receiving end of a through pass and slotted a hard shot along the ground passed the Wooster keeper.

Carson’s next two goals came the same way as through passes from the midfield allowed Senator strikers to roam free behind the Colt defense.

In the 59th minute, Adrian Lopez Meras finished off an intial breakaway shot that was saved by the Wooster keeper.

Three minutes later Kristian Chicas buried a goal of his own around the near post to put Carson squarely in front 4-1.

The success on the offensive end was created by Carson’s defense and midfield, which looked fully in control through the second half Wednesday.

“We were playing kick ball in the first half,” said Martinez. “We needed to control the ball and hit our mids. … They listened and they finished.”

When Wooster countered, the Senators kept the Colts to shots from distance, hardly ever threatening Carson’s netminder.

Martinez had praise all around for his defense, but was excited to see his centerback return to form in his first game back in action from injury.

“He’s solid back there. When he’s there, our defense looks good,” said Martinez of Jose Antonio Torres. “He looked good. … I think our defense did a great job tonight.”

With the success up front, Martinez was able to sub in several other members of the Carson roster to get chances at net.

The Senators threatened to score again late in the contest, but a diving save kept Carson’s lead at 4-1.

UP NEXT: Carson moves to 5-6-1 on the year and 2-2 in league play. Saturday, the Senators head to Minden to face rival Douglas High School (1-10-3, 1-2-2) at 3:15 p.m.