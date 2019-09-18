Senators slide past Reno and into league play

The winning ways against Reno continued Wednesday night for the Carson boys soccer team as the Senators posted a 4-1 victory to edge their way back near .500 on the year.

Carson has had the Huskies number in recent years, having bested Reno in each meeting since 2014.

Wednesday’s meeting was closer than the final score suggested as the Senators tacked on two insurance goals late, but Carson was able to maintain possession and control the pace for a majority of the contest.

Reno struck first with a goal in the 18th minute after a Husky forward took a pass up the sideline, cut the play into the box and deposited a shot in the netting behind the Senator keeper.

However, the Huskies lead didn’t last long and Carson head coach Francisco Martinez made adjustments in defensive alignment to keep Reno’s speed in front of the Senator defenders.

“I told the boys don’t play the offsides anymore,” said Martinez. “We adjusted in the second half and they didn’t get to our goalie.”

Martinez’s modification paid dividends in the second half, but it was the Senator offense that controlled the remainder of the first 40 minutes.

Two minutes after the Huskies scored, Carson’s Kristian Chicas pounded a ball into the back of the net to tie the contest at 1-1.

One hundred and twenty seconds after Chicas’ goal, Adrian Lopez Meras found a rebound at his feet and buried it on the other side of the Reno goalkeeper to push Carson in front 2-1.

In the 25th minute, Lopez Meras got the job done on the opposite end of the pitch as he used his head to keep a Husky shot out of the net, flicking it away and letting the Carson defense clear it out of danger.

Carson keeper Leonardo Barajas Mejorado was only needed one other time in the first half as he left his line to clear a potential Reno opportunity in the 38th minute.

The second half saw more of the same as the Senators continued to push the ball into the attacking third and keep Reno on its heels.

With the Husky speed up front and Martinez’s decision to take off the offside trap, the Huskies offensive opportunities were limited to long through passes.

Carson continued to push the tempo with several shots on goal in the second half before breaking through and putting the game away.

Around the 79th minute, Jeter Mata jumped in front of a wayward clearing attempt by the Reno keeper and deflected it back into goal to move Carson in front 3-1.

As frustration began to creep in for Reno, Carson tacked on a fourth goal soon after on a free kick from Fernando Mariscal that went through the Husky goalies’ gloves.

Senator senior Anthony Hernandez-Galvan, who has battled through injury, played in net in the second half for Carson without allowing a goal.

Martinez, who was critical of the Senators’ passing after a 2-0 loss to Hug last Saturday, thought Carson cleaned up a lot of the issues it saw from the previous week.

“I thought our passing was better today even though they (Reno) were fast and they were fit,” said Martinez. “We didn’t finish at the beginning, but we kept at it and got four goals in so pleased with everyone.”

Martinez added he was especially impressed that he was able to play everyone on his bench and remain competitive on the field.

UP NEXT: Carson (3-4-1) will open Sierra League play at Galena (3-3-1) Saturday in hopes to get back to .500 on the year and open league play with a win.