Sports briefs: Reno 1868 rolls through Portland, CV men’s golf update

Christiano François (9) and Sergio Rivas celebrate a goal Saturday evening as Reno 1868 demolished Portland Timbers 2, 5-2.

Ron Harpin

There doesn’t seem to be any slowing down Reno 1868, at least as far as the early parts of the season have gone.

Saturday, Reno welcome Portland Timbers 2 into town and proceeded to post four goals in the opening half en route to a 5-2 beatdown.

The win comes two weeks after Reno 1868 toppled Portland 4-1 on the road.

Corey Hertzog, who scored twice against Portland, was named to the USL Team of the Week.

With the win, Reno 1868 has won four of its last five contests.

The result leaves Reno tied for first place in Group A with Sacramento Republic FC with 15 points.

Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held a two-man team tournament with Stableford scoring Sunday, August 16th. The team of Fred Coons and Kris Coons won with 86 Stableford points.

Two teams tied for second place with 79 points; they were Melvin Ness with Richard Torok and Gary Carsten with Paul Lockwood.

Mike Davis and Augie Matinez came in fourth with 78 points. The teams of Harry Collins with Chris Jenkins and David Thorne with David Morris tied for fifth place with 74 points, Bill Allen and Gary Wendland took seventh place. with 73 points.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Mike Davis on hole No. 1 and David Morris on hole No. 18.