Steph Curry will play American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe

Steph Curry is returning to Lake Tahoe in July for the 30th annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Curry, the Golden State Warriors two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, will be among more than 90 celebrities at the tournament, which takes place at Edgewood Tahoe July 9-14.

Other notable names include defending champion and NFL analyst Tony Romo, Charles Barkley and Aaron Rodgers. This year’s roster includes 16 hall of fame athletes and 22 active athletes from a variety of sports, as well as actors and comedians.

Coming off his fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance, Curry is considered among the favorites, according to the tournament. Harrah’s and Harveys Race and Sports Book have him at 15-1 odds along with San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski and former Sharks star Jeremy Roenick.

Romo and John Smoltz, Atlanta Braves hall of famer, are the co-favorites at 3-1, with three-time champion and former Oakland A’s pitcher Mark Mulder at 7-2.

Curry played the past two years on a sponsor’s exemption at the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic. He’s the fourth player in the ACC field to play on a professional tour in the past year. Mulder and Romo competed in PGA Tour events, while Smoltz qualified for last year’s U.S. Senior Open, and accepted exemptions for three Champions Tour events this season.

Curry also remains a fan favorite. This will be his seventh appearance at the tournament. Last year he tied for 11th. His best finishes, fourth place, came in 2017 and 2013.

He made his American Century Championship debut in 2010 following his rookie season.

The younger Curry will be joined by his father, Dell, who is making his fifth appearance, and teammate Andre Iguodala, who is playing for the second time at Tahoe.

Steph and Dell have not yet announced if their ongoing wager having the loser and his caddy dive into Lake Tahoe fully clothed will continue for a third year.

Dell remained dry last year after Steph’s fourth shot on No. 18 from the fairway just rolled past the cup.

In 2017, Dell came out on the losing end of the bet.

Tickets are available at the gate for $20 each day Tuesday through Thursday, and $30 daily Friday through Sunday with advanced tickets available online. Kids 10 and younger receive free admission (limit two, when accompanied by a paying adult).

Active duty, reservists, National Guard, military retirees and veterans receive one complimentary ticket and one complimentary guest ticket for each day. Discounted daily tickets are also available at Raley’s, Bel Air or Nob Hill Foods locations throughout Northern California and Nevada.

For tickets and information, visit http://americancenturychampionship.com/