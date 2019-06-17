Summer running program at Carson Middle School starts June 17

A summer conditioning program is now underway.

Courtesy

A summer conditioning program is now being offered for middle school and high school runners.

The program begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Carson Middle School. All parents should be with runners at the first practice to sign release forms and to become acquainted with the summer schedule. Those interested can register later in week at CMS if they weren’t able to attend first practice. The first week of training will be held at 6:30 p.m. each weekday at CMS. Practices will be held all summer at different locations.

A Yosemite hike will be held in mid-July and a swim and picnic will be held at Marlette Lake in mid-August.

The program starts with the level of training runners are currently ready for, generally running 20 to 30 minutes with complete exercise session and then building on speed and conditioning.

Anyone who’s interested in running is encouraged to attend. The summer conditioning offers a chance to be fit and disciplined. The program isn’t affiliated with Carson High but many runners take advantage of it to build strength, speed and endurance.

When the school year begins, there will be many demands on a student’s time, so now is the time to set goals and start working.