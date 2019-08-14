SYFL Experience invades Fallon for 4th year in a row

For the fourth year in a row, the Fallon Youth Football League will welcome thousands for the annual Sierra Youth Football League Experience.

Celebrating its 20th season, the SYFL will kick off 2019 with one of the biggest football events in the region at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex on Saturday. The SYFL will hold its Experience scrimmage and weigh-in event where more than 7,000 players, coaches and families will flock to Fallon.

Weigh-ins begin at 7 a.m. and scrimmages will begin at 2 p.m. There is an admission fee for non-players and coaches.

The SYFL advises families and spectators to arrive early for the event due to high traffic volume. The FYFL is working with the local high school, city government and law enforcement to ensure smooth coordination. Entrance and parking to the all-day event are off Sheckler Cutoff, south of the high school campus.

Teams from Douglas, Reno, Damonte Ranch, Hug, McQueen, North Valleys, Wooster, Spanish Springs, Sparks, Reed, Lassen, Fernley and Fallon converge at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex to scrimmage and record weights one week before the regular season begins. Vendors and sponsors will be on display in addition to several bounce houses for the families.

The SYFL is a youth tackle football and cheerleading organization for all children between the ages of 5 and 14, prior to any child moving into high school. The SYFL works closely with high school athletic directors and coaches to ensure players are learning skills that will benefit them as they transition into high school sports. The SYFL divisions, which are based on age, include Flag (5-6 years old), Bandit (5-7), Maverick (7-8), Freshman (9-10), Junior Varsity (10-11), Varsity (11-12) and Collegiate (12-14).

The regular season begins Aug. 24 and runs through October before playoffs take over. The championship games will be Nov. 9. The SYFL Winter Classic – a series of all-star games – is on Dec. 1. All games are played on Saturdays on high school fields.

The SYFL cheerleading competition is Nov. 4. Locations for playoffs and the cheer competition have not been determined.