Tennis teams compete in regionals; volleyball and soccer results

The Greenwave boys tennis team, which lost to Incline, 12-6, in the team regional tournament, sends a pair of singles players and doubles teams to this weekend’s tournament in Truckee.

Alvaro Tritto is the No. 1 seed Owen Palmer headline the singles players, who will begin the single-elimination tournament at 10:30 a.m. For doubles, Ben Jamieson and Nathan Lords are the No. 5 seed and Austin Hawkins and Kaden Rickerson are unranked and will begin play at 9 a.m.

For the girls, Fallon will send singles player Ashby Trotter, the No. 7 seed, and doubles team Allison Frost and Kyla Trotter. The top four singles players and doubles teams advance to the state tournament in two weeks.

Soccer teams pick up 2 ties, 1 win

The Greenwave soccer teams saw positive results last week against Lowry and Incline.

After tying Lowry on the road on Tuesday, 1-1, the Lady Wave scored a 2-0 win over Incline on Saturday. Fallon hosts Spring Creek on Friday and Elko on Saturday. The home schedule ends on Tuesday against South Tahoe before traveling to Sparks on Nov. 1 for the finale. The 3A postseason tournament is in two weeks.

The Fallon boys soccer team rebounded from a 6-1 home loss to Lowry on Tuesday by tying Incline, 1-1, on the road on Saturday. In the tie against Incline, Bryan Ugalde assisted Cade Bowman for the team’s lone goal.

Fallon travels to Spring Creek an Elko this weekend and returns home on Nov. 1 for its home and regular-season finale against Sparks.

Fallon volleyball drops pair, Oasis falls on the road

The Fallon volleyball team lost back-to-back matches in three games against South Tahoe and Dayton.

The Lady Wave is on the road this weekend with matches and Elko and Spring Creek. Fallon returns home to face Sparks on Oct. 28 and Lowry on Oct. 30 (Senior Night). Fallon is battling Spring Creek and Lowry for the sixth and final playoff berth to the regional tournament in two weeks.

The Oasis Academy volleyball team fell on the road to Pershing County, a 2A school, on Tuesday.

The Bighorns, competing in the 1A, lost 25-16, 25-21 and 25-22.

Sophomore Elisabeth Bird led the team in kills with six and junior Taryn Barrenchea had five. Bird also led in aces with three and digs with nine, Swan had three total blocks and Barrenchea and junior Sadie O’Flaherty each had eight digs. Swan also had 13 assists.