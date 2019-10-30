Trillo wins 3A regional tennis title

Fallon crowned a regional tennis champion and will also send a doubles team to this week’s state tournament in Las Vegas.

Foreign-exchange student Alvaro Trillo won the Northern 3A boys singles championship on Saturday in Truckee, while the girls doubles team of Allison Frost and Kyla Trotter finished fourth to also qualify for the state tournament. Ashby Trotter and the doubles team of Nathan Lords and Ben Jamieson lost in the second round, while Owen Palmer and the team of Austin Hawkins and Kaden Rickerson lost in the first round to end their season.

Trillo remained undefeated on the season and did not drop a set in his three matches over the weekend. Trillo blanked South Tahoe’s Matthew Sullivan, 6-0 and 6-0, to open the tournament before taking down Truckee’s Luke Sorter, 6-3 and 6-1. Trillo cruised past North Valleys’ Jacob Herron, 6-2 and 6-1, to win Fallon’s first-ever individual regional title.

Frost and Kyla Trotter, the No. 2 seed, won their first two matches in straight sets to punch their ticket to state. They defeated Incline’s Paloma Nolan-Bowers and Brianna Sale, 6-1 and 6-0, and Incline’s Lucy Donahue and Kenna Mirzayan, 6-1 and 6-2, to reach the semis. They fell to No. 3 Rachel Heath and Jasmine Posada of Truckee, 7-5 and 6-4, and then to Truckee’s Mala McDermott and Annebelle Walterscheid, 6-3, 3-6 and 7-10 to finish fourth.

Ashby Trotter defeated North Valleys’ Natalie Collier, 6-0 and 6-1, before falling to Incline’s Kayla Mason, 6-0 and 6-2. Jamieson and Lords needed a tiebreaker in the third set to advance to the quarterfinal round, beating Incline’s Andrew Donahue and Nigel Loudon, 6-3, 3-6 and 10-8. The pair lost to Truckee’s Gabe Smith and Kai Watters, 6-0 and 6-1.

Hawkins and Rickerson lost to Smith and Watters in their opener, 6-1 and 6-0, while Palmer had a tough draw, facing Sorter in the first round when he lost 6-1 and 6-0.

Sorensen ties for 18th at state golf

Senior Tiffany Sorensen finished tied for 18th at last week’s 3A state golf tournament in Boulder City. Sorensen shot scores of 101 and 110 and, along with Shasta Mori and Erin Spaletti, played in their final season with the Lady Wave.

“She drove the ball off the tee wonderful,” Fallon coach Sandy Vanderbeek said. “She really didn’t have any terrible drives. She had great putts for both days. When she did have a rough shot or hole, she was quick to recover with the next shot or hole. She scored around her average for both days.”

Fallon was one spot away from qualifying as a team, which would have been the first time since joining the 3A in 2010-2011.

Girls soccer splits with Elko, Spring Creek

Fallon scored a big upset over Elko while dropping a one-goal decision to Spring Creek last weekend.

The Lady Wave beat Elko, 2-1, on Lilly Howard’s goal in the 68th minute on Thursday before falling to Spring Creek, 1-0, at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex.

Sydney Gusewell scored the team’s first goal against Elko before Howard hit the game-winner in the second half.

“We have been concentrating on ball possession for the last couple of weeks,” Fallon coach Randy Hines said. “We’re working hard on when we do get the ball to look up for options. We did a real good job of it against Spring Creek but struggled with it against Elko.”

Fallon hosted South Tahoe on Tuesday for Senior Day and travels to Sparks on Friday for the regular-season finale.