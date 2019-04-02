Truckee takes 2 of 3 league games from Fallon

RENO — The Greenwave took the first game of a weekend series, but Truckee swept a doubleheader on Saturday to remain on top of the Northern 3A baseball race.

The games were played at North Valleys High School in Reno because of snow on the field at Truckee. Fallon is 10-2 overall and in league and hosts Elko on Friday at 2 and on Saturday for a doubleheader. Three teams — Truckee, Elko and Spring Creek — are tied at 11-1.

The Greenwave rode the pitching of Brenden Larsen and reliever Shaw Lee to a 10-6 win on Friday. Lee’s two-run home run in the first inning gave Fallon, the visiting team, the early lead until Truckee scored two runs in the bottom of the second and four more in the third.

The Wolverines’ Cole Gardner ripped a two-run double in the second inning, and Marcus Bellon, Spender Edmonson and Sawyer Thompson each singled in runs in the third. Bellon also scored on a wild pitch.

The Wave chipped away at the lead over the final three innings. Fallon tied the score with four runs in the fourth inning with Bryce Larsen slamming a two-run triple, and Nate Galusha doubling home two runs to tie the score.

Hayden Strasdin tripled home two runs in the fifth, and Tommy McCormick had an RBI. Fallon’s final run in the game came on an error to allow Sean McCormick to cross the plate.

Fallon outhit Truckee 14-9 with Sean McCormick, Galusha, Lee, Strasdin and Bryce Larsen had multiple-hit games.

Strasdin and Truckee’s Timmy Reeve were in a classic pitcher’s battle for the first five-plus innings.

Each team scored solo runs until Truckee won the game with a two-out RBI double from Derek Laferriere in the bottom of the seventh.

Fallon scored a run in the third when Sean McCormick singled home his brother Tommy, who had walked, and Thompson had an RBI single in the fourth to tie the game.

Truckee also shut out the Greenwave in a 5-0 win for the twin bill sweep. Edmonson scatted four hits, one each from Galusha, Sean McCormick, Brenden Larsen and Lee.

Galusha took the loss on the mound for the Wave.