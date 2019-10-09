Volleyball: Oasis picks up 1st league win, Fallon falls to South Tahoe

The Oasis Academy volleyball team won a thrilling five-game match over Eureka on Saturday at the city-county gym, picking up its first conference win of the season.

The Bighorns held off the Vandals 25-8, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25 and 19-17 to complete the upset after dropping a three-set match to Mineral County on the road. Oasis Academy sits in sixth in the 1A Central with a 1-4 record while Smith Valley, Mineral County and Round Mountain are 2-0. Coleville is 3-1 and Tonopah is 1-1. Only the top four teams advance to next month’s regional tournament.

Junior Sadie O’Flaherty and sophomore Elisabeth Bird each had six kills to lead Oasis Academy against Eureka, while junior Taryn Barrenchea had four, junior Sequoya Casey added three and senior Kynja Woods had two. Sophomore Maiya Swan was strong at the service line, completing 97.1 percent of her serves and led the team in aces with six. Bird recorded four aces, Casey had three and Woods added two.

At the net, Barrenchea led in blocks with five solos and Woods, Casey and Bird each had one. O’Flaherty and Bird recorded two digs apiece and Barrenchea and Swan each had one. Swan also had four assists, followed by Casey and O’Flaherty each with two.

Oasis Academy lost in Hawthorne on Friday to the Serpents, 29-27, 25-14 and 25-14.

O’Flaherty led the team in kills with five, Bird had three and Swan added two. Bird and Swan tied for the team lead in aces with three and Barrenchea had one ace. Barrenchea led in total blocks with five, including four solos, O’Flaherty had two total blocks and Woods and Casey each had one block solo.

Bird and Woods led in digs with three each, and O’Flaherty, Barrenchea and Swan each had one. Swan led in assists with eight, Casey had two and Bird added one.

The Bighorns are in action on Friday at Tonopah and then at Pershing County on Oct. 15. The next home game is Oct. 21 when Coral Academy of Science (Reno) comes to Fallon.

Fallon falls to South Tahoe in four

The Lady Wave volleyball team lost in four sets at South Tahoe on Wednesday, 25-19, 13-25, 15-25 and 19-25. No statistics were available.

Fallon returns home on Wednesday to face league-leader Truckee at 6 p.m. at the Elmo Dericco Gymnasium before traveling to Fernley on Friday.

Fallon (4-5) is in sixth in the Northern 3A and will need to finish in the top six to qualify for the postseason. Truckee is undefeated (10-0), followed by South Tahoe (10-1), Fernley (9-2), Elko (8-4) and Dayton (7-6).