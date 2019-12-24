Wave basketball teams split road games in Truckee

The Fallon boys basketball team improved to 3-0 in league play after dismantling Truckee while a third-quarter lapse hurt the Lady Wave against the Wolverines on Tuesday.

Both teams traveled to North Valleys on Saturday (results were not available at press time). After the holiday, Fallon’s boys team will compete in the Rail City Classic at Sparks High School, facing Reno at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Wave (1-2 league) will compete in the West Coast Jamboree before both teams resume league play after New Year’s Day.

The Greenwave boys defeated Truckee, 66-43, in one of its better defensive games of the season.

Senior Elijah Jackson was efficient from the floor, scoring 32 points on 72 percent shooting to lead Fallon, and senior Thomas Steele scored 13 points and junior Toby Anderson added 10. Jackson also led the teams in rebounds with seven, junior Shaw Lee had five and junior Sam Robertson added four.

The Lady Wave, who led after one quarter and was tied at the half, lost to Truckee, 45-32. Truckee outscored Fallon by 11 in the third quarter to break the tie.

Senior Karlee Hitchcock had the best game of her career, leading the team with 14 points, while sophomore Sydney Jarrett scored five and juniors Addison Sandberg and Sam Frost each had three. Sandberg led the team in rebounds with nine, Hitchcock pulled down seven boards and senior Makenzee Moretto had four rebounds.