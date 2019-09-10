Wave golfers play in back-to-back matches

The Lady Wave golf team kicked off the season last week in Elko County, playing at tournaments hosted by Elko and Spring Creek high schools.

In Tuesday’s opener at Spring Creek, Fallon finished fourth behind Elko, Spring Creek and Truckee. Tiffany Sorensen led the team with a 115 followed by Sydney Jarrett’s 129. Lainee Reed shot a 132 followed by Molly Woolsey (138), Gabby Loop (140) and Shasta Mori (146).

“I’m looking forward to her to lower her scores during the season and make a strong run for state,” Fallon coach Sandy Vanderbeek said about Sorensen. “It was a nice first tournament score for Sydney (first year, sophomore). I’m excited to see where her golf game can go this season and the ones to come.”

At the Ruby View Golf Course on Wednesday, South Tahoe edged Fallon for fourth as Elko won the tournament followed by Spring Creek and Truckee.

Sorensen dropped her score to a 108, followed by Reid (117), Jarrett (118), Woolsey (124), Loop (132) and Mori (153).

“We did a lot better on the Elko course,” Vanderbeek said. “It looks like we will be battling for fourth. We are starting in a good place to keep getting lower scores.”