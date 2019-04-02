Wave shines in largest regional meet

Fallon’s Savannah Robinson runs in the 4x800-meter relay where her team finished seventh in the Reed-Sparks Rotary Invitational on Friday.

In its last meet of the month, Fallon produced several standout performances just before heading over the hill for back-to-back weekend meets.

Reed won the boys division of the Reed-Sparks Rotary Invitational on Saturday with 107.5 points, followed by McQueen, Reno, Spanish Springs and Bishop Manogue. Fallon finished ninth with 41 points to lead all 3A schools. McQueen won the boys frosh/soph division with 108 points and Fallon finished 11th with 30 points. For the girls, Spring Creek won the division with 87.25 points followed by McQueen, Reed, Douglas and Carson. Fallon finished 15th with 17.5 points behind 3A schools Spring Creek, Truckee, Lowry and Fernley.

Fallon competes in Rocklin, Calif., for the Thunder Invitational on Saturday and follows with the Del Oro Invite on April 12. The Greenwave returns to the Silver State for its home meet, the Conclave of Awesomeness Invitational on April 24.

The following Greenwave competitors placed in the top eight.

Boys

Senior Colton Peterson won the 200-meter with a personal best 22.05 seconds and was third in the 100 at 10.99, also a personal best. Trevor East took sixth in the 110 hurdles with a season-best 16.44. Senior Reid Clyburn fell short of placing by taking ninth in the 300 hurdles at 43.63 despite uncalled interference on the last hurdle.

The 4×200 team of senior Angelo Vann, East, Peterson and Clyburn took second at 44.31.

East finished second in the triple jump at 41 feet, 5 inches, a season best, and senior Bryan Duenas was sixth at 39-3, a season best. Junior Jhadiel Robles had a personal-best 38-7 for eighth. Duenas placed sixth in the long jump at 19-3, a season best.

Girls

Senior Allison Lister finished third in the pole vault at 9-6 and eighth in the 40 dash at 5.9. The 4×800 relay team of Savannah Robinson, Zoey Brown, Vera Vaz and Makayle Mathisen finished seventh in 11:50.29.

Junior Tiffany Sorensen was eighth in the discus with a season-best 101-10 and eighth in the shot put at 29-5.75, a personal best. Freshman Madeline Stephens missed medaling with a 29-4.25 throw to finish ninth. Sophomore Aisha Sharron took fifth in the triple jump at 33 feet.

Frosh/soph boys

Sophomore Jonathan Cisneros won the 100 in 11.61 and took fifth in the 200 in 24.17, a personal best. Freshman Gavin Bracken took fifth in the 110 hurdles in 18.94, and the 4×100 team of Luke Sorensen, Ruben Sanchez, Jordan DeAloia and Cisneros was fifth in 50.77. Cisneros took third in the long jump at 18-6 and Sorensen was seventh in the pole vault at 8 feet, a personal best.