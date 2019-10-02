Wave soccer falls short to end 1st half of league season

The Greenwave soccer teams, although not victorious, gave their opposition a fight over the last two weeks.

The Greenwave boys played tough against Elko and Spring Creek two weeks ago, tying the Indians (0-0) before falling to the Spartans, 1-0, late in the game on Sept. 20 and 21.

“Our team showed up and our formation was strong throughout the entire game,” Fallon boys coach David Lopez said of the Elko game. “We may have had a 0-0 game but for us, it was like we had just won a championship. Our team came off the field with so much confidence and faith in their abilities as a team.”

Against Spring Creek, a penalty kick was the difference when the Spartans scored in the last minute.

“It was a back-and-forth game and shots on goal were the same,” Lopez said. “Our team knows our potential and we, as a team, see it. The division we are in is pretty even across the boar and it’s all about which team shows up at each match.”

Fallon, though, was shut out by South Tahoe and North Tahoe last week. Fallon traveled to Truckee on Tuesday but returns home on Friday to face North Tahoe.

Lopez said the team lacked a spark last week but was able to use both games to get more match time for his younger players.

“Hopefully, we can regroup and go into this second round of matches with a spark,” Lopez said. “This team knows what they are capable of and we are just hoping we, as a team, can turn this season around.”

The Lady Wave battled Elko to a shutout tie (0-0) on Sept. 20 in Elko followed by a 4-1 loss at Spring Creek on the next day. Fallon fell to South Tahoe, 7-0, on the road on Tuesday. Fallon returned home for a battle with Truckee on Tuesday and then heads back to the lake for a match against North Tahoe on Friday.