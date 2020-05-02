Whisler resigns as Carson High girls basketball coach

Doug Whisler

Courtesy

Carson High School girls basketball coach Doug Whisler resigned from his position Wednesday, according to a release from Carson athletic director Blair Roman.

Roman’s statement went on to thank Whisler for his two years at the helm of the Senators.

“Carson High School would like to thank Coach Whisler for rebuilding our girls program over the past two years. Unfortunately, he has decided to move on and we will miss him greatly,” read the statement. “He conducted himself with class, instilled competitiveness in his players, and built great relationships with his athletes.

“As athletic director I had the opportunity to watch many of the games Doug coached and thoroughly enjoyed watching his teams compete and watched them improve greatly over the past two seasons. That is a major credit to Doug as head coach.”

Under Whisler’s direction, the Senators went 27-23 overall and capped the 2019-20 campaign with the program’s first postseason win since 2012.

Whisler, who had been coaching at the middle school level since 1997, said that his two years with the Senators was one of the best experiences he’s had coaching.

“It was just fun for me to move up and coach those guys in high school that I’ve been coaching since they were younger,” said Whisler. “It was very satisfying to see them progress and get better, not just as basketball players, but as people. They were great kids to work with.”

Whisler said he’s considering resuming coaching at the middle school level, but the balance of teaching at the middle school and juggling the duties as a varsity head coach became too much.

“It was just hard to balance it. My schedule was such over the last couple years that I could make it happen, but things have changed,” Whisler said. “Just wanted to thank the girls for working so hard for me for two years and giving everything they had. I love them all.”

Roman said the position will be posted online and interested candidates should apply through the Carson City School District website.