Wichita State basketball transfer signs with Nevada Wolf Pack

Grant Sherfield



RENO — Grant Sherfield has signed a financial aid agreement to play for the Wolf Pack beginning in 2021-22 season, University of Nevada head men’s basketball coach Steve Alford said in a news release.

Sherfield comes the Pack after playing his freshman year at Wichita State and will have three years to play at Nevada after sitting out next season under NCAA transfer rules.

“Grant had initially committed to us at UCLA, so he and the family have an established relationship with me,” Alford said in the release. “I’m excited to have him in the beginning of our culture building. He’s a tremendous individual with a great work ethic. He stands for all the things we want in a student-athlete. This is a huge addition to our program.”

Sherfield appeared in 30 games and started 12 at WSU his freshman season. He averaged 8.1 points, three rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.1 minutes per game. From the field he shot 35.3 percent and 30.4 percent from behind the arc. In 17 American Athletic Conference games, with five being starts he scored 6.9 points, dished out 3.2 assists and grabbed 2.8 rebounds per game.

In the 84-66 win over Abilene Christian he recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds which were both season highs. He was perfect from the field making all six field goal attempts versus ACU including his only 3-point attempt. In 10 games he scored in double figures during the season including a stretch of three in a row.

As a prep senior he played for Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, and averaged a team-high 15.6 points per game to help the team to a 22-6 record. The Buffalos made their first appearance in the GEICO Nationals. In the quarterfinals he scored a team-high 13 points in the loss to IMG Academy that went on to win the title.

Prior to attending Sunrise Christian Academy, he attended North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas. He averaged 24.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists helping the Panthers to a 31-6 record in 2017-18. The team advanced to the 6A Region 1 Tournament semifinals. In the season-ending loss to Allen High School he netted 27 points.

His numerous honors included earning class 6A All-State, second-team All-USA Texas Boys Basketball by the USA Today, Dallas News SportsDayHS first team all-area, district co-MVP, district offensive player of the year, first-team all-district and first-team all-region recognition. He was also honored for his work in the classroom being named to the District 4-6A All-Academic team. He broke the school record with nine made 3s in a game and 132 3-pointers made during the season.

He is the son of Antoine and Kimberly Sherfield and has two older siblings.