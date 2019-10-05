Winners announced for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day events

The team of Jimmy Sapien, Nick Sutter, Dan Mahoney and Kevin Hughes won the golf tournament at the sixth annual Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day.

Steve and Kathy Gustafson and Frank and Tara Sakelarios took first place in the mixed division.

Mel Inglima, Freeman Johnson, Tona Smith and Kurk Cleek won the senior division while David and Sarina Gould and David Knighton won the senior mixed division.

There were 68 runners/walkers with Neff McGhee winning the 8K men’s division and Deborah Chibwa winning the women’s division.

Vea Miner was the 2-mile overall and women’s division winner; Alan Catron was the men’s winner.

The Kid’s Fun Run had Rhys Ferrito winning in the boy’s division and Haley Miner winning in the girls division.

In the Carson City Bench Press Championships, Richie King won the men’s division, lifting 335 pounds. There was a new women’s champion record, with Ali Fleming lifting 175 pounds.

In the senior division, John Marsh edged out former champion Jeff Wittenberg, lifting 300 pounds. The women’s senior division champion was Kathy Pincock, who lifted 165 pounds.

The teenage division was won by Garrett Trauma at 275 pounds and, in the new super senior division, Larry Messina beat Mark Paloolian and Robey Willis on his third lift, with 245 pounds.