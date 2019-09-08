WNC’s Golf for Education Tournament turns 20

The WNC Foundation will host the 20th annual Golf for Education Tournament on Sept. 27 at the Toiyabe Golf Club.

Presented by Northern Nevada Development Authority, contributions from the tournament support workforce development in the region by helping educate students to meet the growing labor demands in industries such as manufacturing, cybersecurity, nursing, welding and automotive mechanics.

The day includes many opportunities to win prizes for long drive and closest to the pin, as well as several hole-in-one prizes. This year’s tournament also features the Golf Ball Launcher, propelling your ball up to 450 yards down the fairway, thanks to a sponsorship from Carson City Toyota.

This year’s sponsors include Northern Nevada Development Authority, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Allison Mackenzie Law Firm, Carson City Toyota, Classic Finishes, JP Morgan Chase, Advanced Healthcare of Reno, United Federal Credit Union, Briggs Electric, Agate Construction and Amada Senior Care. Sponsorships are still available by calling 775-445-3239.

Participants in the golf classic will be treated to great tee prizes, a delicious luncheon, an awards ceremony, on-course refreshments, raffle prizes, hole-in-one prizes, team photos and more. The cost is $125 per player, $480 per four-player team or $700 for a business team sponsorship.

For entry and sponsorship information, call 775-445-3240 or go to http://www.wnc.edu/foundation/golf-classic.

Nevada Raider Nation-Carson City Chapter hosts watch party

Nevada Raider Nation-Carson City Chapter will host an Oakland Raiders game watch Monday at 7 p.m., at Jimmy G’s in Carson City.

The season opener features the Oakland Raiders vs. the Denver Broncos. Membership applications to the chapter will be available for new members or returning members. Membership fee is $20 per person.

A drawing will be held for an autographed Cliff Branch #21 photo. Tickets are $1 each or 6/$5. The drawing will be held at halftime. Drawings for Raiders memorabilia/accessories will also be held throughout the game; memorabilia/accessory item tickets are 6/$5.

The chapter welcomes new members to Nevada Raider Nation, which meets at Jimmy G’s for all game watches. Potlucks are held for most game watches; those attending are welcome to bring a dish to share with other members.

Join fellow die-hard, well-informed and passionate Raiders’ fans and become part of chapter.

Jimmy G’s, located at 301 N. Carson St., also provides drink specials for each game day. For information, contact Co-Chair Jeremy Soga at 775-220-6706.