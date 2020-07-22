Youth football, cheer organizations cancel 2020 season

Both Falllon’s Pop Warner and Sierra Youth Football League cheer and football teams will not be playing this season due to the uncertainties from COVID-19.

Youth Football

Sagebrush Pop Warner and Sierra Youth Football League jointly announced last week the cancellation of their football and cheerleading season.

Fallon competes in both leagues and last year, Fallon won three of the six football and one of the six cheer SYFL championships. This year’s JV Fallon SYFL team would have been playing for its fourth-straight championship.

“It was a most difficult decision due to the many benefits their participants gain from their playing experience,” the release said. “Ultimately, the risks of playing this year with the threat and uncertainty of COVID-19 mandated that the decision be made in the best interest of the children and their families.”

Both leagues cover Northern Nevada and parts of Northern California, including the Lassen area, and are geared toward children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Each state and its counties’ regulations, according to the release, added complexity to the leagues’ decision. Citing difficulty in coordinating practices, scrimmages and games along with the dangers of the virus with high risk groups, Pop Warner and SYFL had their hands tied.

“It makes it impossible to get enough teams on the field in a consistent and safe manner,” the release added.

For Fallon, both programs practice and compete at various locations, including the county regional park and high school. More than 200 Fallon football players and cheerleaders participate in Pop Warner and SYFL, playing games across the region.

Sign-up refund policies will be determined by the programs and parents are asked to contact for the appropriate program for more information.

“Youth sports are a very important part of child development as they teach the important values of teamwork, commitment, discipline, integrity and sportsmanship,” Pop Warner and SYFL concluded. “Both organizations will work to have the children back on the field and mat as soon as it is safe to do so.”