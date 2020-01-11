Youth soccer players head south for development

Douglas High head coach Andrew Robles and 18 youth soccer players from Carson City as well as the Minden/Gardnerville area went to Phoenix for the 2020 U.S. Youth Olympic Development Program West Championship last week.

Players from the area participated on boys and girls teams of various age ranges.

The 2008 age group consisted of Katelyn Coons, Shayleigh Masters and Larkin Russell. The 2007 age group was Andrea Torres, Diana Torres, Addison Morgan and Julian Hazelton. The 2006 age group was Kael Walt and Gracie Plummer. In the 2005 age group were Alexander Diaz, Katelyn Plummer, Alyssa Tomita, Gracie Walt and Aleeah Weaver. The 2004 age group consisted of Camden Miller, Emiliano Gutierrez, Benn Peterson and Juan Zavala.

The Northern Nevada teams played against other teams from Northern California, Southern California, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Alaska and Hawaii.

This was the second year Northern Nevada had a team of its own; previously, players would have to petition to play in Northern California or Las Vegas.

“For us to be in our second year and get wins and have a good showing is a really good thing,” said Robles. “It’s a big deal.”

What is the ODP?

The Olympic Development Program was founded in 1977 and designed to selected players for a national team and international competition. The program is designed for player development, training and the chance to play against some of the best players in each region.

The program gives youth players exposure to not only the national scene, but collegiate soccer coaches as well.

In most states players are selected based on open tryouts.

“Every year we have tryouts,” said Robles, who serves as the lone coach in Northern Nevada from the Carson/Minden/Gardnerville area. “We can help them get noticed and help them out.”